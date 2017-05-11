Xencor's XmAb5871 an Orphan Drug for rare autoimmune disorder

The FDA designates Xencor's (XNCR -1.5% ) CD19-targeting monoclonal antibody XmAb5871 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of IgG4-Related Disease, a newly defined fibro-inflammatory autoimmune disorder that affects ~40K Americans. There are no approved therapies for the condition.

Phase 2-stage XmAb5871 specifically targets a receptor that inhibits B-cell function called FcyRIIb.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Previously: Xencor's XmAb5871 shows encouraging results in mid-stage study in IgG4-RD (Nov. 13, 2016)