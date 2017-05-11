Wells Fargo -2.5% on missed efficiency ratio target

In slides for its Investor Day, Wells Fargo (WFC -2.5% ) expects its 2017 efficiency ratio to be 60%-61% vs. the targeted range of 55%-59%. The bank takes note of lower loan growth and higher funding costs, and settlement-related expenses and lower revenue growth as a result of the account-opening scandal.

ROE continues at the lower end of the 11%-14% targeted range, as does ROA at the lower end of its 1.1%-1.4% targeted range.

Not standing still, the bank is targeting $2B in expense reductions by year-end 2018, with another $2B for the end of 2019.

