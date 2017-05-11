Enrollment completed in Corbus Pharma's mid-stage study of anabasum in rare autoimmune connective tissue disorder; shares ahead 3%

The last patient has been enrolled in Corbus Pharmaceuticals' (CRBP +2.5% ) Phase 2 clinical trial assessing anabasum (formerly JBT-101) for the treatment of skin-predominant dermatomyositis, a rare progressive autoimmune disorder characterized by painful skin abnormalities including excessive fluid accumulation in body tissues and scaling and degenerative changes around the knuckles, elbows and knees.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint was December 2016 but it now appears to be Q3 of next year (112-day treatment period in Part A + 364-day treatment and follow-up in Part B).