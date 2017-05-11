Retail stocks torched after Macy's lights the fuse

There's an uneasy feeling in retail as the mall story takes another dark turn with new numbers out from Macy's.
Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -8.7%), Tailored Brands (TLRD -7.8%), Francesca's (FRAN -6.9%), DSW (DSW -7.3%), Chico's (FAS -3.1%), L Brands (LB -5.4%), Boot Barn (BOOT -6.3%), Stein Mart (SMRT -4.7%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL -5%), Citi Trends (CTRN -3.8%), Stage Stores (SSI -3.8%) and The Children's Place (PLCE -1.4%) join the list of decliners reported on earlier.
Discounters are also in harm's way, with Fred's (FRED -6%), Big Lots (BIG -3.9%), Dollar General (DG -2.2%) and Dollar Tree (DLTR -2.1%) all lower.
Target (NYSE:TGT) is down 3.20%, while Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are off 0.6% just like the S&P 500 Index.
Companies that make clothes are also reeling, led by G-III Apparel (GIII -8.2%), Caleres (CAL -5.6%), Oxford Industries (OXM -5.4%), Vera Bradley (VRA -4.9%), Skechers (SKX -3.9%), Ralph Lauren (RL -5%) and Wolverine World Wide (WWW -4.9%).
No joy in sports apparel: Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are both down about 1.75%, , while Finish Line (FINL -7.4%) and Foot Locker (FL -3.2%) are in a sharp retreat.
There's no way for the S&P Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) to avoid the carnage, the catch-all is down 2.77% on the day.
Previously: Mall stocks fall after sales dud from Macy's (May 11)
Previously: Retail landlords under pressure following weak Macy's, Kohl's numbers (May 11)