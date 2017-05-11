Williams CEO says deals done for now after year of dealmaking

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) does not expect further acquisitions or asset sales in the near term after divesting its olefins plant in Louisiana to focus on its natural gas business, CEO Alan Armstrong tells Reuters.

WMB, which agreed to the $2.1B plant sale to Nova Chemicals last month, also completed offloading its Canadian business in September for C$1.38B and a swap deal in March with multiple parties relating to assets in the Marcellus shale formation and the Delaware Basin.

"From a strategic standpoint... we've probably accomplished what we need to," Armstrong says, noting the sales had helped reduce the company's debt to "a more comfortable level."

Armstrong expects significant growth in the U.S. natural gas sector going forward because of demand from industrial and power-generating companies, despite opposition from politicians and environmentalists to pipelines in some areas.