Bitauto -5.4% as bottom-line Q1 miss

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) is 5.4% lower this morning after its Q1 results missed expectations despite doubling net income.

Revenue rose 43% driven almost entirely by increased transaction volume.

Gross profit was up 38.3% to 1.03B yuan (about $149.1M), and loss from operations narrowed to 10.9M yuan (about $1.6M) from a previous loss of 66.5M yuan.

Revenue by segment: advertising and subscriptions, 744.9M yuan ($108.2M), up 4.2%; transaction services, 625.8M yuan ($90.9M), up 193.5%; digital marketing solutions, 174.8M yuan ($25.4M), up 4.3%.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of 1.83B-1.88B yuan ($265.9M-$273.1M, above consensus for $262.1M), a 30.4%-34% increase Y/Y.

