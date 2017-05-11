Canada regulator may consider construction emissions in Energy East review

Canada's National Energy Board says it may consider upstream and downstream gas emissions associated with the construction of TransCanada’s (TRP -0.5% ) Energy East pipeline as it reviews the company’s application to build the $15B project.

The NEB says the construction emissions consideration would be a first for the regulator, and is looking for feedback on the issue and others as it is working “to define the scope of the review” for Energy East.

Pressure from environmentalists and criticism during the last federal election has led Canada's federal Liberal party to create a panel to review and modernize the NEB, which now may consider emissions in determining whether pipeline projects are in the public interest.