Wunderlich not buying the Abercrombie & Fitch M&A buzz

Wunderlich Securities is selling the news that Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is looking to sell itself.

Analyst Eric Beder's brutal assessment is posted below.

"Frankly, given: 1) the continued free fall at Abercrombie, 2) a history of mergers in the specialty retailing sector not working, and 3) a brutal operating environment, we believe the potential, especially for a material premium for ANF, is minimal and we see little potential for a transaction at the current time. As such, we are lowering our rating to Sell and would advise investors to take profits on the "transaction hype," writes Beder.

Shares of ANF are down 0.56% on the day, which stacks up favorably amid a mall sector meltdown.

