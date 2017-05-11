Zambia's president orders case against First Quantum dropped

Zambia's Pres. Lungu calls for an out of court settlement with First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -0.1% ), the country's biggest copper producer, which is being sued for $1.4B in fraud damages by a state-owned investment company.

The $1.4B claim includes $228M in interest on $2.3B of loans the company says First Quantum wrongly borrowed from the Kansanshi copper mine, as well as 20% of the principal amount, or $570M; First Quantum says the loans were at a fair market rate.

First Quantum had expressed fears to the government that directors named in the case could be arrested if they enter Zambia, where the company produced more than 70% of its copper last year.