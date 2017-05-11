Survey shows 75% chance PPG walks away from Akzo Nobel

A Bloomberg survey of 24 M&A/event driven desks, analysts, fund managers and brokers predicts a ~75% chance that PPG Industries (PPG -1.1% ) will walk away from its attempt to buy Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF, [[AKZOY]).

Louis Capital risk-arbitrage analyst Ben Kelly says PPG tends to be extremely disciplined and that upping the ante for Akzo would just be bidding against themselves; North Square Blue Oak's Mario Russo says PPG could wait for the specialty chemicals business spinoff and for the market to recognize its value, which could take up to two years.

CEO Michael McGarry said yesterday that PPG was considering whether to drop its pursuit of Akzo, suggesting for the first time that the company may end its attempts at a takeover; June 1 is deadline under Dutch law for PPG to make a tender offer to Akzo shareholders.

Source: Bloomberg First Word