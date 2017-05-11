Microsoft refreshing Windows to ease multi-device work

Microsoft (MSFT -1.5% ) has announced the latest changes to its Windows operating system, promising updates to the user interface and its Cortana digital assistant, as well as a new feature to help users track their work in the system.

Speaking at the company's Build developer conference, Windows/devices Executive VP Terry Myerson described the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, to be made available later this year.

The update will have a "Timeline" feature with "a visual timeline that displays what you what you were doing [and] when," Myerson said. A feature allowing users to pick up where they left off would allow for finishing document editing on an iPhone that was started on a Windows PC, with the help of Cortana.

A "Fluent Design System" will mean an updated look that is meant to create a more common user interface across various devices.