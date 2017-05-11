Maersk says container market starting to emerge after downturn

Shipping-and-oil giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBY) reports Q1 profit that missed analyst expectations but points to an improvement in its transport business it says was not yet reflected in the results.

Maersk says the container market is finally starting to emerge from one of the worst industry downturns, with demand outgrowing capacity for the second straight quarter and average freight rates moving higher.

Maersk Line says average freight rates rose 4.4% Y/Y in Q1 while revenue jumped 10%, but a $381M increase in the cost of fuel meant the unit sank to an underlying Q1 loss of $80M.

CEO Soren Skou says freight rates continued to improve in April and while much of the quarter's revenue improvement was down to better rates on its East-West routes, the North-South rates also are starting to recover, and the upward trend is continuing in Q2.