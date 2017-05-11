Whirlpool invests in EMEA headquarters

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni was on hand at the dedication of Whirlpool's (WHR -0.3% ) new headquarters in Milan for the company's EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) business.

The building chosen for Whirlpool EMEA's headquarters will accommodate more than 600 employees from 28 countries. Whirlpool employs more than 6K people overall in eight locations across Italy

"In addition to the new headquarters, in the last few years we have invested $500 million into product innovation, state of the art industrial processes and ongoing training for our employees," says Whirlpool EMEA President Esther Berrozpe Galindo.

Source: Press Release