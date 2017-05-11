National Instruments +2.2% on volume spike

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is up 2.2% on more than seven times average volume, but no particular news today.

Shares marked a new all-time high minutes ago; they're up 16.2% YTD and up 31.6% over the past 12 months.

SA contributor Willow Street Investments wrote earlier this year about takeover prospects for the system designer, pointing to Emerson Electric (EMR -1.3% ) as a potential suitor.

Meanwhile, SEC filings in the past few days point to insider sales: On Monday, Executive VP Eric Starkloff disposed of 6,888 shares (for about $240K); Tuesday brought more sales from director Jeffrey Kodosky and director James Truchard (32,500 shares for about $1.14M).