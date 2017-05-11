Dow, DuPont say they will reassess breakup plan after merger

Dow Chemical (DOW -0.2% ) and DuPnt (DD -0.7% ) say they will launch a "comprehensive review" of how they plan to separate into three companies following their merger, responding to questions at a shareholders meeting.

Some analysts and investors have questioned the distribution of the companies’ businesses across the three planned spinoffs, with the biggest concern from shareholders including DuPont holder Trian Fund Management and Dow investor Third Point the mix of businesses going to the planned materials business and the planned specialty business, WSJ reports.

Also, Dow Chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris says he will serve as executive chairman of the merged company from the closing of the deal, expected by September, through April 1 2018; the companies also name their new directors, consisting of eight from Dow and eight from DuPont.