Sony names Vinciquerra to take over entertainment group

After speculation and a drawn-out succession drama, Tony Vinciquerra has been named chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SNE -0.2% ).

He takes over for Michael Lynton, who announced his departure in January after 13 years in charge.

Sony's studio has been struggling since a 2015 hack that exposed its internal mails and documents as well as a lack of box-office payoffs under studio chief Tom Rothman. Vinciquerra, a former Fox Networks Group chief, has more TV experience than film.

Vinciquerra will start June 1 and report to Sony President Kazuo Hirai, but unlike Lynton won't supervise Sony's music operations.