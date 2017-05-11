Real Industry Q1 revenue beat gooses shares, up 31%

Holding company Real Industry (RELY +30.6% ) is up on more than a 40% spike in volume on the heels of its Q1 results.

Revenues: $337.1 (+9.0%); Net Loss: ($12.2) (-13.0%); Loss/share: (0.43) (-13.2%). Revenue growth was driven by an 8% shift in mix from tolling to buy/sell volume.

Q2 outlook: Non-GAAP EBITDA for RANA and RAEU should be higher than Q1, scrap flow in North America showing signs of improvement, LME and aluminum alloy prices continue to rise.

Consensus views for Q2 and 2017 are losses/share of ($0.27) and ($1.14) on revenues of $328.3M and $1.3B, respectively