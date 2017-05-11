Report: Chip for new iPhone goes into production

The next iPhone's new processor chip has gone into production, according to DigiTimes.

In a report on chip orders at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, DigiTimes says the company's 10nm chip process has gotten orders from MediaTek, HiSilicon and Apple (AAPL +0.2% ), with 10nm chip production for the next iPhone under way.

"Production was once affected by issues involving stacking components in the backend integrated fan-out packaging process, but they have already been solved," sources told DigiTimes.

Observers are looking toward three new phone releases from Apple, all of which are expected to feature the next-gen A11 processor.

Previously: Apple's record streak at risk amid reports of iPhone hurdles (May. 10 2017)