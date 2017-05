Thinly traded micro cap StarTek (SRT +20.3% ) heads north on more than a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 156K shares, on the heels of its Q1 results. EPS of $0.11 beat consensus of $0.05 but revenues of $77.7M fell short by $2.1M.

Results ($M): Revenue: 77.7 (-0.4%), Net Income: 1.8 (+999%); EPS: 0.11 (+999%); Cash Flow Ops: 7.2 (+47.7%); Non-GAAP EBITDA: 5.4 (+26.6%).

Consensus views for Q2 and 2017 are EPS of $0.05 and $0.26 on revenues of $77.3M and and $333.9M, respectively.