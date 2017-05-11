Reactions to the Whole Foods Market shakeup

Whole Foods Market (WFM +2.5% ) trades higher as the company's unveiling of a new board and strategy are largely applauded by investors and analysts.

Gordon Haskett: "While skeptics will question the long-term plan, we like the new team CEO Mackey has surrounded himself with and while near-term sales trends aren’t great, they don’t appear to be getting worse with traffic improving... of note, the board appointees included Sharon McCollam and Ken Hicks who, in their most recent management roles, helped drive the turnarounds at Best Buy and Foot Locker, respectively."

Wells Fargo: The firm upgrades WFM to Outperform from Market Perform on its view that a new board and CFO will lead to value creation .

Jefferies: "This is a significant undertaking with much progress to be made, and competition will undoubtedly not stand still."

Jana Partners: Sources tip CNBC that the activist firm likes the board shakeup, but still has concerns with operational issues at the grocery chain.

Sources: Bloomberg and Austin American-Statesman

Shares of Whole Foods are up 22% over the last 90 days.

