Reuters: Barclays shuffles leaders, will hire in investment bank

Barclays (BCS -2% ) is rearranging leadership in its global investment banking operation, and will look to hire 50-100 new people to boost efforts there, Reuters reports.

Recently named bank chief Tim Throsby will be interim head of its markets division; that division's former leader, Joe Corcoran, will take a new position as vice chairman of markets.

Meanwhile, Joe McGrath will be global head of banking, with John Miller reporting to him as head of global industry coverage banking.

The markets business had a weak showing in Q1 results, which CEO Jes Staley blamed on weakness in the U.S. rates business and a tough Y/Y comparison.

The new hires will focus on key areas including rates trading, foreign exchange and also equities, Reuters said.