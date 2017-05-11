Yelp +2.5% as Citi calls post-earnings tumble 'overdone'

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is up 2.5% in its second day of gains after Tuesday's mass post-earnings sell-off, as Citi joins Goldman on the Buy list.

Shares fell 20.7% on Wednesday after the company cut its outlook on revenue and EBITDA for the year.

That decline is "overdone," says analyst Mark May, and the valuation looks good now at two times enterprise value/sales.

The company's had success in reducing churn, and sales force hiring, retention and productivity have rebounded, he notes.

Source: Bloomberg

