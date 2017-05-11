Under Armour looks strong in weak Kohl's report

Jefferies digs into the Kohl's earnings report to pull out a piece of positive information on Under Armour (UA, UAA).

Analyst Randal Konik: "Kohl's commentary confirms Under Amour launch exceeded expectations...Corroborating UAA management commentary on the 1Q earnings call that the March launch at Kohl's had exceeded their expectations, Kohl's management commentary pointed to the brand 'exceeding its very aggressive launch plan' with strong sales across all categories including women's, children's, apparel, and footwear."

Previously: Comparable sales worse than anticipated at Kohl's (May 11)