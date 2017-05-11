Boston Sci's S-ICD device shows high success rate in real-world study

Results from the largest post-market real-world study to date showed a 98.7% success rate for Boston Scientific's (BSX -0.5% ) Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) System. The data were presented at Heart Rhythm 2017 in Chicago.

S-ICD therapy effectively stopped life-threatening heart arrhythmias in 98.7% of evaluated patients. The 30-day complication rate was 3.8%.

The non-randomized study included 1,637 patients implanted with the device at 86 U.S. medical centers. Almost 2/3 were primary prevention patients with low ejection fraction. More than half had co-morbidities.

To further build the body of clinical evidence supporting the benefits of the S-ICD, the company has initiated a global study that will assess the survival benefit of the EMBLEM MRI S-ICD System in patients at least 65 years old with a history of heart attack, diabetes and moderately reduced left ventricular ejection fraction.