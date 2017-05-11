Telus grows profits but revenue gain falls short

Telus (NYSE:TU) is 0.6% lower after a mixed Q1 earnings report where profits came in ahead of expectations, but revenues came in short after growing 2.9%.

Net income rose 16.7% to C$441M, and EBITDA was up 6.4% to C$1.265M.

Total subscriber connections was up 1.9% to 12.68M.

In wireless, postpaid net adds of 44,000 increased on year-ago net adds of 8,000. Prepaid showed losses of 53,000, "reflecting focus on higher-value postpaid loading, increased competition for prepaid services, prepaid to postpaid conversions and higher churn from CDMA customers."

In wireline, residential network access lines fell by 23,000 (due to wireless and Internet substitution, the company says). High speed Internet adds of 24,000 were up 12,000 Y/Y, and TV net adds of 7,000 were 4,000 lower.

Revenue by segment: Wireless, C$1.79B (up 4.6%); Wireline, C$1.47B (up 1%).

It's boosted 2017 targets slightly: For revenues, it now sees C$13.18B-C$13.31B, up from a previous C$13.12B-C$13.25B, and for EBITDA it expects C$4.875B-C$5.04B, up from C$4.85B-C$4.995B. On basic EPS, it's raised the top end of its range by 2 cents and now forecasts C$2.49-C$2.66 (still below consensus for C$2.71).

The company is nominating Kathy Kinloch and Clauge Mongeau to the board. Micheline Bouchard, director since 2004, retired today.

