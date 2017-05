Expansion work on Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem has been halted while Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1.3% ) negotiates to offload the property to MGM Resorts (MGM -0.8% ), according to Gaming Today.

If the deal does go through it could put the legalization of online poker in the state on the table, with MGM a proponent as opposed to Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson who is a longtime critic of the concept.

The Pennsylvania casino is expected to be sold for around $1.3B.