Nvidia +4.5; RBC Capital boosts price target

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is up 4.5% after tagging an all-time high of $130.43 today, continuing a run after its earnings beat that's come to gains of 24% over the past two days.

Call options are active in the name, Bloomberg notes, with total volume of about 286,000 more than quadruple the 20-day average, with most active contracts being the May calls for $125 and $130.

RBC Capital has just raised its price target to $150, implying 18% upside from today's higher price.

Earlier, analyst Mitch Steves wrote he was impressed by growing opportunity in data centers as well as growth potential in e-Sports.