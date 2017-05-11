U.S. stocks close lower after Macy's shocker

The Dow Jones Industrial Averaged logged its third consecutive down day as Microsoft, Home Depot and Wal-Mart all posted drops of over 1%. The focus of investors seemed to be on corporate news as opposed to the headlines out of D.C. A 17% drop by Macy's and the 21% plunge for Snap resonated across the retail and tech sectors, respectively.

The DJIA ended down 0.1%, while both the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.2%.

Crude oil prices tracked higher on more positive supply data. WTI crude oil futures +0.85% to $47.73/bbl. Brent crude +0.92% to $50.68/bbl.

Previously: Retail stocks torched after Macy's lights the fuse (May 11)