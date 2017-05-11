CA +2.4% after steady Q4 beats consensus, offers strong guidance

CA Technologies (CA -0.7% ) has bounced 2.4% in early postmarket action after it beat earnings expectations and provided a sunny revenue outlook for fiscal 2018.

Revenue of $1.01B (flat) beat an expected $996.6M, and non-GAAP income from continuing operations that declined 10%, to $227M, beat an expected $204.2M.

Total bookings were up 48%, to $1.42B: $1.05B in North American, and $374M international.

Revenue by geography: North America, $683M (flat); International, $329M (flat).

Cash flow from continuing operations came to $419M, down 11% Y/Y.

It's guiding to a 2-3% increase in fiscal 2018 total revenue, to $4.12B-$4.17B (above consensus for $4.04B), and for non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations to fall 3-5%, to $2.35-$2.40 (vs. $2.46 consensus).

