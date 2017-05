The numbers aren't as bad as some of its counterparts, but Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) still missed comparable sales estimates with a 0.8% drop in Q1.

Gross margin came in at 34.3% of sales vs. 34.7% expected. SG&A expenses fell 70 bps to 32.0% of sales.

Online sales were 24% of total sales during the quarter.

Nordstrom backs prior guidance for sales growth of 3% to 4% and EPS of $2.75 to $3.00 for the full year.

