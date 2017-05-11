Voxeljet marks beat on revenue, narrower loss

Voxeljet (VJET +9.1% ) -- riding high along with 3-D printing peers of late -- beat revenue expectations with its Q1 earnings report and narrowed its net loss.

Revenues were down 7% overall; systems revenues declined with two printers delivered in Q1 vs. a year-ago three printers. Services revenues were up with higher contribution from its German operation, and growth at Voxeljet America.

Total backlog of 3-D printer orders was €4.3M (five printers), vs. a backlog at the end of last quarter of €3.78M (also five printers).

Revenue breakout: Systems revenues, €1.69M (down 39.2%); Services revenues, €2.84M (up 35.9%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of €5.5M-€6.5M, and it reaffirmed its full-year forecast for revenue of €26M-€28M, gross margin over 40%, EBITDA that's neutral to positive, and capex of €8M-€9M.

With relatively thin trading, shares started the postmarket session up 7.2% but have turned lower, -15.4% .

