Westport Fuel Systems +11.1% after mid-transformation earnings report

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT -2.9% ) has regained ground after hours, up 11.1% , after it posted a Q1 loss that was better than expected, and revenues that missed still more than doubled Y/Y, powered by the merger with Fuel Systems Solutions.

Consolidated gross margin rose to 29.2% from 26.7%, and net loss narrowed to $12.8M from a year-ago loss of $24.5M.

Commercial shipment of Westport HPDI 2.0 technology is on track for later this year, says CEO Nancy Gougarty, providing for a ramp-down of R&D spending and a new revenue stream.

Last month it sold the assets in its Auxiliary Power Unit business and reclassified its Industrial segment into discontinued operations.

Cash and short-term investments came to $47.7M, vs. a previous $24.6M.

