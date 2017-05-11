Judge's ruling frees Cigna from troubled $48B Anthem merger

A judge has denied an injunction to Anthem (ANTM +1.4% ), effectively freeing Cigna (CI +0.6% ) to abandon a $48B merger deal that had been blocked by federal courts.

Anthem had pressed Judge Travis Laster to extend an order keeping Cigna tied to the deal for 60 days. But Laster's action lets Cigna off that hook, likely marking the end of the troubled merger.

"I recognize that this ruling will permit Cigna to terminate the merger and effectively end Anthem's path to closing," Laster said.

But not the end of the litigation: The two companies had sued each other in Delaware, and Anthem had hoped to get the Supreme Court to make a long-shot intervention in the deal.