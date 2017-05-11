Enbridge looks to smaller acquisitions ahead

Enbridge (ENB -2.1% ) may take on some more acquisitions after forecasting gains in adjusted earnings after its deal for Spectra Energy wrapped up at February's end.

Shares fell today after the company posted Q1 earnings that missed expectations, crimped by lower liquids-pipeline profits.

New acquisitions might be smaller in scale than its purchase of Spectra, CEO Al Monaco said on the company's earnings call. He didn't name targets, but added Enbridge is interested in expanding the BC Main Line in the West at a cost of about C$1B.

And building the Line 3 project from Alberta to Wisconsin will continue in the face of an aboriginal legal challenge, he says.

Earnings call slides