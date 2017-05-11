Petrobras +3% on biggest profit in two years

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) finished up 3% after hours after it posted its best profit in two years, with the help of a government allowing it to sell into the domestic market.
The company swung from last year's loss of 1.25B reais to a profit of 4.5B reais, about $1.53B. Sales revenues came to $21.7B (down 2.8%); gross profit was $7.56B.
EBITDA was up 19% to 25.3B reais (about $8.06B).
A rise in crude prices relieved pressure for government subsidy.
Net finance expense was $2.465B; the company managed to reduce total debt to $115.1B from last quarter's $118.4B.
