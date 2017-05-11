Gardner Denver prices IPO at $20/share

Gardner Denver has priced its initial public offering at $20/share.

The maker of flow-control and compression products (compressors, pumps, blowers) will reclaim its old symbol of GDI on the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow.

It's offering 41.3M shares, with a 30-day greenshoe option for underwriters to buy up to an additional 6.195M shares.

Net proceeds to Gardner Denver of $781M will go to redeem $575M in 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2021, as well as repay $160M borrowed on its senior secured term loan facility.