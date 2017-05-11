Fogo de Chão prices secondary offering at $14/share

Fogo de Chão (NASDAQ:FOGO) priced its secondary offering of 4.5M shares at $14/share.
Shares had closed today flat at $14.90; they finished after-hours trading down 1%, to $14.75.
Underwriters in the offering, for selling shares held by funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, have a 30-day option to buy up to 675,000 additional shares.
The company's not selling any stock and won't get any proceeds.
Joint book-runners are Jefferies and J.P. Morgan Securities.
Shares fell on Tuesday after news of the secondary came out.
