CyberArk -6.4% as Q1 features downbeat profit guidance

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) was among Nasdaq's biggest postmarket decliners, down 6.4% , after Q1 earnings that beat analyst expectations but featured below-Street profit guidance for the current quarter and full year.

For Q2, it's forecasting revenue of $61M-$62M, vs. $62.4M expected, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.23-$0.25, below consensus for $0.27. For the full year, it sees $268.5M-$271.5M in revenue (vs. consensus for $268.7M) and EPS of $1.18-$1.24 (below consensus for $1.24).

In Q1, total revenue rose 26% to $59M and beat consensus. Operating income was $12.7M on a non-GAAP basis.

Revenue breakout: License, $32.95M (up 19.8%); Maintenance and professional services, $26.1M (up 34.5%).

Cash flow from operations was $16M vs. a year-ago $16.5M; it had $310.6M in cash, equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits, vs. $295.5M at Dec. 31.

Today it also said it acquired Conjur, a provider of DevOps security software.

