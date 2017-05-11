Judge rejects Uber bid for arbitration in Waymo dispute

A judge has rejected Uber's (Private:UBER) bid to move its litigation with Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) to arbitration, in a win for Alphabet's self-driving car unit.

Uber had pressed to move the case -- a dispute centering on former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, who left the company and sold his self-driving truck start-up to Uber shortly thereafter -- behind closed doors.

In a statement, Waymo said “This was a desperate bid by Uber to avoid the court’s jurisdiction. We welcome the court’s decision today, and we look forward to holding Uber responsible in court for its misconduct.”

Previously: Alphabet: Uber colluded with engineer while he was still an employee (May. 03 2017)

Previously: Uber's Levandowski reduces lead role as Waymo lawsuit proceeds (Apr. 27 2017)