Boeing must clear 737 MAX engines with FAA to fly again

The FAA must reapprove the engines on Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, engine maker CFM International says, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.

Boeing and CFM must submit data to the FAA, which must "review it and determine that those engines can be cleared for flight," says a spokesperson for CFM, a joint venture between GE and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY); it is not yet known how long such a process might take.

The FAA review applies to all LEAP-1B engines, not just the 30-40 with suspected bad parts, the spokesperson says.

The regulatory hurdle could push back the resumption of 737 MAX flights, a potentially serious issue for Boeing if it delays the scheduled first deliveries of the plane to airlines this month.