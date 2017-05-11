WSJ: U.S., China reach deal to expand U.S. exports including LNG

The U.S. and China have reached agreement on broad terms to grant U.S. natural gas exporters and certain other industries easier access to Chinese markets, WSJ reports.

The governments reportedly will release a joint diplomatic communiqué sometime this month outlining several areas in which the two countries hope to encourage U.S. trade to China, including supplies of liquefied natural gas.

The exact provisions on gas exports are unclear, but will call for opening Chinese gas markets and joint investment in infrastructure projects in China needed to process and import LNG, according to the report.

Only one U.S. company, Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), has shipped LNG cargoes from the lower 48 states for about a year, but dozens of companies are seeking permits for new, billion dollar facilities, setting the U.S. to become a net exporter of gas by 2018 for the first time since the 1950s.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, DCNG