Tillerson talks climate change policy

Secretary of State Tillerson has signed an agreement recognizing the Paris climate accord at a meeting of Arctic nations in Alaska.

But in opening remarks, he cautioned that the U.S. was not rushing to decide whether to leave or weaken American commitments to the pact.

"We're going to work to make the right decision for the U.S.," he said.

