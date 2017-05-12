China to unveil 'One Belt, One Road'

China's President Xi is expected to detail plans for his "Belt and Road Initiative" at a forum this weekend.

Over fifty agreements are set to be signed to advance the progress of the project, which aims to build a new Silk Road connecting Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The vast logistics and transport network would involve 65 countries that together account for one-third of global GDP.

