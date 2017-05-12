Amaya proposes name change

Amaya (NASDAQ:AYA) announces that it will ask shareholders to approve a proposed corporate name change to The Star Group.

The company also posted Q1 results. Total combined quarterly real-money active uniques (QAUs) increased 5% to ~2.7M. Approximately 2.5M of such QAUs played online poker during the quarter, according to the company. Customer registrations increased by 3.0M during the quarter to approximately 111M.

Amaya reconfirms its 2017 full year financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $560M to $580M and EPS of $1.94 to $2.13.

Source: Press Release