Futures dip ahead of U.S. data dump

U.S. stock index futures are down 0.2% ahead of reports on retail sales and the consumer price index, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Any signs of an improving economy or inflationary environment would, all things being equal, boost the dollar as calls for a June rate hike intensify.

Oil is down 0.2% at $47.76/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1229/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.37%.

