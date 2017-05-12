ArcelorMittal -4.4% despite earnings beat

A recovery in steel prices had Q1 profit at ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) more than doubled from a year ago.

Free cash flow was negative, however, and investors may be disappointed that there was no boost to full-year earnings guidance.

Fellow steelmaker Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TKAMY, OTCPK:TYEKF) also reported pleasing results, and boosted full-year earnings guidance. It did, however, cut free cash flow guidance to negative from positive.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger: "The raw materials markets and as a result our materials businesses are subject to large swings that are beyond our control."