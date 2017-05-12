Expedia to take majority stake in SilverRail Technologies

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) plans to acquire a majority stake in SilverRail Technologies, Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

SilverRail is developing a next-gen retailing and distribution platform.

The transaction is expected to close in the middle part of 2017.

"Rail is ready for an online revolution, and we're ready to be a part of it. Rail's shift online is one of the fastest growing areas of innovation in the $1.3 trillion travel market, and SilverRail is powering that innovation," says Expedia CEO DaraKhosrowshahi..

Source: Press Release