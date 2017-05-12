Ardelyx's tenapanor successful in late-stage IBS-C study; shares ahead 2% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) perks up 2% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results in a Phase 3 clinical trial, T3MPO-1, assessing lead product candidate tenapanor for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

The study met its primary endpoint of overall responder rate for six of 12 weeks. Specifically, 27.0% of the treatment group experienced at least a 30% reduction in abdominal pain and an increase of one or more spontaneous bowel movements in the same week for at least half of the 12 weeks of the treatment period compared to 18.7% for placebo (p=0.02).

The safety profile of tenapanor was consistent with previous studies. The most common adverse event was diarrhea (14.6%).

Data from a second Phase 3, T3MPO-2, are expected in Q4. Patients who have completed either study will be eligible to enroll in an open-label, long-term safety trial called T3MPO-3 under which they can continue to receive tenapanor for up to one year.

Tenapanor inhibits the intestinal sodium transporter NHE3. It has demonstrated the ability to reduce the absorption of dietary sodium and phosphate.