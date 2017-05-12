Lilly's galcanezumab successful in three late-stage migraine studies; shares ahead 2% premarket

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is up 2% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from three Phase 3 clinical trials assessing galcanezumab for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine. All three studies, EVOLVE-1, EVOLVE-2 and REGAIN, met their primary endpoints of showing statistically valid reductions in the number of monthly migraine days compared to placebo at both studied doses.

The company plans to file its Biologics Licence Application (BLA) with the FDA in H2. Regulatory submissions in ex-U.S. markets will follow.

Galcanezumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a compound produced in neurons called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) that plays a key role in the transmission of pain. It is administered once per month via subcutaneous injection.