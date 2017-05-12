J.C. Penney slumps after sales disappoint

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reports comparable sales fell 3.5% in Q1 to miss the consensus estimate for a 0.7% drop. Strength was cited by management for the Home, Sephora, Fine Jewelry and Salon businesses.

Gross margin was reported at 36.3% of sales vs. 36.2% a year ago and 36.1% consensus. SG&A expenses were 31.2% of sales.

"While February was a very challenging month for JCPenney and broader retail, we are pleased with our comp store sales for the combined March and April period, which improved significantly versus February," says CEO Marvin Ellison.

Looking ahead, J.C. Penney expects comparable sales growth to be -1% to +1% for the full year and EPS to land in range of $0.40 to $0.65.

